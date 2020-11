A 19-year-old Cleveland, Tn., man has been arrested on a charge of soliciting a child under 13 fir sex,

Derick Malcom Ezell, of 982 11th St., Cleveland, was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor.

The indictment says the incident happened Aug. 26, 2019.

It says he had sexual contact with a child under 13.

The indictment says he unlawfully commanded or hired a person under the age of 13 for sexual activity.