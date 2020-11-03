 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Antonio Evans, Dekendrick Trammell Facing Federal Gun Charges

Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Dekendrick Trammell
Dekendrick Trammell
Federal authorities have arrested Antonio "Tony Ru" Evans and Dekendrick L. "D" Trammell, 26, on charges of being felons in possession of weapons.
 
Authorities said a Glock 40 caliber and a Delton DTI 15 were taken from Evans and a Hi-Point 9mm taken from Trammell, who law enforcement earlier said was a validated Bounty Hunter gang member.
 
Trammell was one of two men were arrested in 2016 after shots were fired and there was a car and foot pursuit. A Chattanooga police officer was in the vicinity of a shots fired call at the Mapco on Rossville Boulevard.
Witnesses on the scene told officers the shots were fired from a four-door silver sedan.
 
Moments later, CPD officers at the intersection of Crescent Circle and East 30th Street saw a silver Hyundai Sonata pass by them at a high rate of speed. While officers pursued the vehicle they saw the passenger throw an object out the car window.
 
After pursuing the suspect vehicle for several blocks, the occupants stopped and fled on foot in the 3700 block of Chandler Avenue. A foot pursuit ensued ending with officers taking both men into custody. Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Trammell and the passenger as Jubal Grundy. The vehicle the suspects were traveling in was found to be stolen out of Walker County. 

Officers returned to the area of the shots fired called where they found multiple shell casings. Another officer returned to the 3000 block of Crescent Circle where he saw an object thrown from the suspect vehicle. There he located a Taurus 9MM handgun with an extended magazine and serial number filed off the firearm. 

Charges filed on Trammell at that time were evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence, altering of item's permanent number, driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled license, theft of property, possession of firearm during commission or attempt to commit a crime, plus eight additional charges.



November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

November 3, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 8,000; 1,668 New Cases

November 3, 2020

Antonio Evans, Dekendrick Trammell Facing Federal Gun Charges


Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 30 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,029. There were 1,668 new cases as that total reached 364,589 ... (click for more)

Federal authorities have arrested Antonio "Tony Ru" Evans and Dekendrick L. "D" Trammell, 26, on charges of being felons in possession of weapons. Authorities said a Glock 40 caliber and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man led police to the garage door and the officer observed the door repeatedly opening and closing. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to locate the resident of the house with the faulty garage ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 8,000; 1,668 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 30 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,029. There were 1,668 new cases as that total reached 364,589 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,893, up 158 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,523 cases, up 19; 23 deaths; 85 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors