Antonio Evans, Dekendrick Trammell Facing Federal Gun Charges

Federal authorities have arrested Antonio "Tony Ru" Evans and Dekendrick L. "D" Trammell, 26, on charges of being felons in possession of weapons.

Authorities said a Glock 40 caliber and a Delton DTI 15 were taken from Evans and a Hi-Point 9mm taken from Trammell, who law enforcement earlier said was a validated Bounty Hunter gang member.

A Chattanooga police officer was in the vicinity of a shots fired call at the Mapco on Rossville Boulevard. Witnesses on the scene told officers the shots were fired from a four-door silver sedan. Witnesses on the scene told officers the shots were fired from a four-door silver sedan. Trammell was one of two men were arrested in 2016 after shots were fired and there was a car and foot pursuit.

Moments later, CPD officers at the intersection of Crescent Circle and East 30th Street saw a silver Hyundai Sonata pass by them at a high rate of speed. While officers pursued the vehicle they saw the passenger throw an object out the car window.

After pursuing the suspect vehicle for several blocks, the occupants stopped and fled on foot in the 3700 block of Chandler Avenue. A foot pursuit ensued ending with officers taking both men into custody. Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Trammell and the passenger as Jubal Grundy. The vehicle the suspects were traveling in was found to be stolen out of Walker County.





Officers returned to the area of the shots fired called where they found multiple shell casings. Another officer returned to the 3000 block of Crescent Circle where he saw an object thrown from the suspect vehicle. There he located a Taurus 9MM handgun with an extended magazine and serial number filed off the firearm.





Charges filed on Trammell at that time were e vading arrest, t ampering with or fabricating evidence, a ltering of item's permanent number, d riving on revoked, suspended or cancelled license, t heft of property, p ossession of firearm during commission or attempt to commit a crime, p lus eight additional charges.



