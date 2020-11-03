Truck Fire Backs Up Traffic On I-75 South

November 30, 2020
November 3, 2020
The City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to allow the city to proceed with a plan to buy and renovate a hotel to house homeless individuals.
Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man led police to the garage door and the officer observed the door repeatedly opening and closing. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to locate the resident of the house with the faulty garage ... (click for more)
Federal authorities have arrested Ricky Harper, 35, and Lee Antonio "Tone G" Clements, Jr., 26, for operating "a counterfeit controlled substances" - pills containing fentanyl - ring.
Agents said it operated from May until their arrest last Wednesday.
Clements was the leader of the ring and Harper was a supplier, it was stated.
For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote.
The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday.
