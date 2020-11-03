 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


City Council Votes 8-1 To Allow City To Use COVID Money To Buy, Renovate Hotel For Homeless

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to allow the city to proceed with a plan to buy and renovate a hotel to house homeless individuals.

Donna Williams, Economic and Community Development administrator, said the city will be using $1.4 million of federal funds related to COVID-19.

She said the city does not yet have a hotel property in mind, but must still get HUD approval before proceeding.

Officials said it is often difficult to track the homeless, and having them living in a specific location will help keep tabs on them.

Chairman Chip Henderson cast the only no vote.


Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

Gangster Disciples Harper, Clements Arrested For Operating Fentanyl Ring

Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man led police to the garage door and the officer observed the door repeatedly opening and closing. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to locate the resident of the house with the faulty garage ... (click for more)

Gangster Disciples Harper, Clements Arrested For Operating Fentanyl Ring

Federal authorities have arrested Ricky Harper, 35, and Lee Antonio "Tone G" Clements, Jr., 26, for operating "a counterfeit controlled substances" - pills containing fentanyl - ring. Agents said it operated from May until their arrest last Wednesday. Clements was the leader of the ring and Harper was a supplier, it was stated. They are both members of the Gangster Disciples ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


