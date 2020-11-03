City Council Votes 8-1 To Allow City To Use COVID Money To Buy, Renovate Hotel For Homeless

The City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to allow the city to proceed with a plan to buy and renovate a hotel to house homeless individuals.

Donna Williams, Economic and Community Development administrator, said the city will be using $1.4 million of federal funds related to COVID-19.

She said the city does not yet have a hotel property in mind, but must still get HUD approval before proceeding.

Officials said it is often difficult to track the homeless, and having them living in a specific location will help keep tabs on them.

Chairman Chip Henderson cast the only no vote.