Gangster Disciples Harper, Clements Arrested For Operating Fentanyl Ring

Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Ricky Harper
Ricky Harper

Federal authorities have arrested Ricky Harper, 35, and Lee Antonio "Tone G" Clements, Jr., 26, for operating "a counterfeit controlled substances" - pills containing fentanyl - ring.

Agents said it operated from May until their arrest last Wednesday.

Clements was the leader of the ring and Harper was a supplier, it was stated.

They are both members of the Gangster Disciples street gang, authorities said.

Agents said they used wiretaps on phones of those involved as well as cooperating witnesses during the investigation.

They said on the calls that those involved often referred to fentanyl as "blues".

During a call on Aug. 23 between Clements and Charles Butler, who obtained pills from Clements, Butler said there were complaints about the quality of the pills. Clements said he counted all 3,000 pills himself and said they are getting them from Mexico.

In a call on Sept. 2, Clements told Harper that a supplier out of California had 1,500 pills available and wanted $10 a pill.  

Clements told Harper the pills were easy to sell and he had "six (N word)s getting rich off one phone." Harper said, "You can't do green (marijuana) like that."

In a call on Sept. 11, Harper said he got pills from Texas and was getting $14 per pill. The two agreed to meet at The Grove apartments to transfer pills to Clements. Afterward, he told Harper the pills were great and customers were raving about them.

There was a call Sept. 29 between Harper and Jonathan "Yella Boi" Horton, identified as another member of the Gangster Disciples. Agents said they interpreted what was said as Harper giving Horton $30,000 to purchase pills for him and saying there may be a bigger deal after that. 

On the same day, Harper said he lined up the pills, but was told they were not good quality. The supplier said he would be flying into Los Angeles to make sure he got the correct pills.

On Oct. 2, Harper and Horton were discussing where to mail a package. Harper later sent Horton a text that said 6605 Riggins Dr., Chattanooga, Tn., 37421. Horton asked what was the name and Harper replied, "Sanandra Thornton."

Postal officials were asked to be on the lookout for the package. Two days later they advised there was a package from Santa Clarida, Calif., to the Riggins Drive address and Ms. Thornton.

When the package was opened it contained a large number of bluish green pills. The DEA lab found there were 3,066 pills of a substance containing fentanyl.

Authorities say fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Overdose deaths from the use of fentanyl are on the rise.

 

 

Lee Antonio "Tone G" Clements, Jr.
Lee Antonio "Tone G" Clements, Jr.

