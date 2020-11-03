 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

Perdue Has Narrow Lead Over Ossoff; Loeffler In Runoff; Collins Concedes

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Congressman Doug Collins (R) conceded to incumbent Kelly Loeffler  (R) in the special election for the Senate seat she currently holds. Senator Loeffler was earlier appointed to fill the unexpired seat of Johnny Isakson by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

 

In the state of Georgia, a candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote to avoid a run-off.

With 64 percent of the vote in, Ms. Loeffler is in a virtual dead heat with Democratic newcomer Raphael Warnock, pastor at Dr. Martin Luther King’s old church of Ebenezer Baptist in Atlanta.

 

President Trump was still holding a lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the Peach State  by a 10 point margin at 54.4 to 44.4 with 66 percent of the vote counted. This race still remained too close to call at 11 p.m.

 

The president was looking to win the surrounding counties while Mr. Biden was strong in the Atlanta counties of Fulton, Dekalb, Gwinnett and Cobb. With 100 percent of precincts in Fulton reporting, the former vice president took a 107,662 to 31,230 vote win.

 

Georgia has 16 electoral votes up for grabs and could play an important path to the eventual winner’s electoral win.

 

In the first of two Senate races in the Peach state, incumbent David Perdue (R) was ahead with just over 50 percent with 94 percent of the ballots counted..

 

In a congressional race with local overtones, Republican Marjorie Greene won the uncontested seat in Georgia’s 14th District. Her opponent, Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal, dropped out of the race weeks ago.



