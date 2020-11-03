Republicans Carry The Day In Catoosa County

As expected Republicans carried the day in Catoosa County. Unofficial results as reported by the county election commission show that President Trump won the county with 25,142 votes to Joe Biden’s 6,927.

In the two Senate races, incumbent Republican David Perdue bested his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, 24,552 to 6,593. Kelly Loeffler (R), the current junior senator from the state, defeated her nearest competitor - fellow GOP Congressman Doug Collins, 13,673 to 8,231.

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock was a distant third at 2,414. State-wide, Ms. Loeffler and Rev. Warnock appear to be headed for a run-off in January.

In local races, all Republican winners, saw current County Commission Chairman Steven Henry win another term over Democratic candidate Ernie Pursely 23,815 to 7,035. Write-in candidate Nick Ware received 33 votes.

In District 1, incumbent Jeff Long handily defeated a write-in challenge by Greg Bentley, 6,022 to 31, while in District 3, another write-in bid by Terry Crawford fell short of newly elected Commissioner Vanita Hullender, 7,192 to 37..

