Hamilton County Has 310 New COVID Cases And 2 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 7,975 New COVID Cases, 48 More Deaths





Hamilton County had 310 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total is 18,136.There were two more deaths from the virus in the county since Saturday, bringing the total to 155.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 15,944, which is 88 percent, and there are 2,037 active cases.Hamilton County had 128 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 13 suspected cases. Of those, 86 are county residents. There are 32 people in intensive care.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 374,493 on Monday with 7,975 new cases.There have been 48 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,602, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,290 people hospitalized from the virus, 91 more than on Sunday.There have been 328,710 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.515 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,189 cases, up 15; 5 deathsBradley County: 5,469 cases, up 217; 35 deaths, up 1Grundy County: 792 cases, up 13; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,122 cases, up 21; 19 deathsMeigs County: 510 cases, up 15; 13 deathsPolk County: 694 cases, up 21; 15 deathsRhea County: 1,801 cases, up 87; 32 deaths, up 1Sequatchie County: 546 cases, up 14; 5 deaths