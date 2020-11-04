AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/4/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
November 4, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, JALON D
709 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374122205
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
The Tennessee House Republican Caucus maintained its 73-seat supermajority Tuesday night.
The Tennessee House Republican Caucus maintained its 73-seat supermajority Tuesday night.

Caucus officials said, "The caucus will return all 73 of its members for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly, fighting off competition in several key races in and near our major metropolitan areas. House leadership and the caucus spent almost $1 million combined during this election cycle,
When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world.
When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul.
For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote.
More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms.
The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday.
Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)
When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing