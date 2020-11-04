 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

Kelvin Scott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 9

Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Kelvin Scott
Kelvin Scott

Kelvin Scott is a candidate for District 9 seat for City Council. 

He said his aims include "high quality education programs and apprenticeship opportunities to prepare a 21st century workforce, closing the economic disparities gap through investment in needed infrastructure and programs, overhauling offender education programs to foster safer communities and economics development strategies targeted to produce a well-trained work force and support small business describe his 21st century vision for City Council District 9."

“Every resident in City Council 9th District deserves fairness, equity and access to opportunity," said Mr. Scott. "I’m running to represent and engage the silent majority of District 9, the people who often feel voiceless, powerless and disfranchised from local political process.  I will fight to pursue policies and accountable stewardship on those issues that priorities for the betterment of the youngest to the eldest residents of the district-Jobs, safety, educational programs and economic development.”

Mr. Scott said he has a history of public service, community involvement and youth development which gives him a well-rounded perspective of the issues facing parents and youth, having served as a permanent substitute teacher for the Hamilton County School for 10 years and as a high school coach, said officials.  Mr. Scott augmented his desire to serve and advocate for the youth through his involvement as youth coordinator for the Hamilton County Democratic Party.  In 2012, he was appointed by State Rep. Joanne Favors, D-Chattanooga, Tennessee General Assembly, as an election commissioner for Hamilton County where he has gained an in-depth understanding of the complexities, limitations and possibilities of the political process from the grassroot and formal perspectives.

Mr. Scott said he believes that creating an ecosystem rooted in effective communication and inclusion is a necessary strategy to bringing communities and politicians together to resolve challenges and unify the district.  "I would like to see the City Council and Hamilton County Commission form a stronger collaboration," he said.

A native Chattanoogan and disabled veteran, Mr. Scott is a graduate of Tyner High School.  While serving in the United States Army, he received a Top-Secret SCI Security Clearance and obtained certification as an Equal Opportunity Officer and a Master Facilitator.  While in the military he attended Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md.  Current he is pursuing a dual Master and Doctorate in Christian Leadership from Antioch University.  An active member of the Olivet Baptist Church, he launched the ministry’s GED Program, Jobs, and Apprenticeship Program.  In 2020 he was appointed to the Juvenile Court Foster Care Board by Judge Philyaw.  He is also the owner of Another Blessing Cleaning Service.

For more information, contact Mr. Scott at kelvin.scott20@yahoo.com.



Tennessee Has 3,445 New Virus Cases, Including 122 From Hamilton County

Catoosa County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 43 New Deaths

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure At Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Near Hamilton Place


Tennessee had 24 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday as the total climbed to 3,478, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,445 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,072. There were 1,863 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at the Texas Roadhouse, 7035 Amin Dr. in Chattanooga near Hamilton Place. Case investigations revealed that an individual worked ... (click for more)



Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


