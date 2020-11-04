Kelvin Scott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 9

Kelvin Scott is a candidate for District 9 seat for City Council.

He said his aims include "high quality education programs and apprenticeship opportunities to prepare a 21st century workforce, closing the economic disparities gap through investment in needed infrastructure and programs, overhauling offender education programs to foster safer communities and economics development strategies targeted to produce a well-trained work force and support small business describe his 21st century vision for City Council District 9."

“Every resident in City Council 9th District deserves fairness, equity and access to opportunity," said Mr. Scott. "I’m running to represent and engage the silent majority of District 9, the people who often feel voiceless, powerless and disfranchised from local political process. I will fight to pursue policies and accountable stewardship on those issues that priorities for the betterment of the youngest to the eldest residents of the district-Jobs, safety, educational programs and economic development.”

Mr. Scott said he has a history of public service, community involvement and youth development which gives him a well-rounded perspective of the issues facing parents and youth, having served as a permanent substitute teacher for the Hamilton County School for 10 years and as a high school coach, said officials. Mr. Scott augmented his desire to serve and advocate for the youth through his involvement as youth coordinator for the Hamilton County Democratic Party. In 2012, he was appointed by State Rep. Joanne Favors, D-Chattanooga, Tennessee General Assembly, as an election commissioner for Hamilton County where he has gained an in-depth understanding of the complexities, limitations and possibilities of the political process from the grassroot and formal perspectives.

Mr. Scott said he believes that creating an ecosystem rooted in effective communication and inclusion is a necessary strategy to bringing communities and politicians together to resolve challenges and unify the district. "I would like to see the City Council and Hamilton County Commission form a stronger collaboration," he said.

A native Chattanoogan and disabled veteran, Mr. Scott is a graduate of Tyner High School. While serving in the United States Army, he received a Top-Secret SCI Security Clearance and obtained certification as an Equal Opportunity Officer and a Master Facilitator. While in the military he attended Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md. Current he is pursuing a dual Master and Doctorate in Christian Leadership from Antioch University. An active member of the Olivet Baptist Church, he launched the ministry’s GED Program, Jobs, and Apprenticeship Program. In 2020 he was appointed to the Juvenile Court Foster Care Board by Judge Philyaw. He is also the owner of Another Blessing Cleaning Service.

For more information, contact Mr. Scott at kelvin.scott20@yahoo.com.





