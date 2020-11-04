Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure At Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Near Hamilton Place

 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Weather

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at the Texas Roadhouse, 7035 Amin Dr. in Chattanooga near Hamilton Place. Case investigations revealed that an individual worked in the restaurant during their COVID-19 infectious period from Oct. 26-Nov. 3.
 
The Health Department recommends anyone who patronized the restaurant during this period be tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. "If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider.
If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly," officials said.
 
According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
 
“We cannot stress enough how important it is to stay at home if you are sick with any of the COVID- or flu-like symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We also remind employers to review their employee illness policy with their staff. We remind everyone to wear a mask when out in public, practice social distancing and wash your hands often.”
 
Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy., every day of the week from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.

Tennessee Has 3,445 New Virus Cases, Including 122 From Hamilton County

Tennessee had 24 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday as the total climbed to 3,478, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,445 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 269,802. Hamilton County has no new deaths from the virus and the toll remains at 113 deaths. There were 122 new cases, compared to 106 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,048. There ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 43 New Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,072. There were 1,863 new cases as that total reached 366,452 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 32,042, up 149 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,538 cases, up 15; 25 deaths, up ... (click for more)

Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


