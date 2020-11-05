Several County Schools Closed Due To COVID; If Situation Worsens Schools Could Shift To Online Learning

With a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County, four different county schools were closed on Thursday.

Brown Middle School has been on remote learning status all week.

Others shut down are Calvin Donaldson, Sale Creek Middle/High and East Ridge Elementary.

If cases in the schools continue to rise, there would be a shift to online learning.

The county schools on Thursday reported 47 students and 28 staff with active cases. There were 62 staff members awaiting test results.

There were 1,086 active close contacts among students and 92 among staff.