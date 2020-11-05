Sheriff's Office In Walker County Mourns Unexpected Death Of Corporal Chris Dye

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is mourning the unexpected death of Corporal Chris Dye. He passed away on Wednesday. Sheriff Steve Wilson said, "I am deeply saddened to report that Cpl. Chris Dye, Badge #37, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

I began working with his dad, Richard Dye, at the Lafayette Police Department in 1980. Through the years, the Dye and Wilson families attended school, church and many activities together. "I have known Chris since he was four years old.I began working with his dad, Richard Dye, at the Lafayette Police Department in 1980. Through the years, the Dye and Wilson families attended school, church and many activities together.

"Chris retired from the military after serving twelve years, which included a tour in Iraq. It was a pleasure to be able to hire Chris to work at the Sheriff’s Office in July 2015 after he returned home. Chris began working in the detention division, completed the Police Academy (I spoke at his graduation ceremony) and was assigned to the Patrol Division. In July 2020, Chris was promoted to the rank of Corporal.

"My prayers are with his family, including his brother, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Captain Richie Dye, and blue shift brothers (Sgt. Wooten).

"Please support the Dye family in the way and manner that you see appropriate during this difficult time.

"Arrangements have not yet been made but will be posted as soon as they are available.