Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 165 New Cases

Tennessee had 31 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, including one in Hamilton County, as the total climbed to 3,509, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,969 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 271,771.

The death toll in Hamilton County is now at 114. There were 165 new cases, compared to 122 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,213.

There have been 11,855 people in Hamilton County recover from COVID, 90 percent, and there are 1,244 active cases, up from 1,207 on Wednesday.

There are 87 people hospitalized from coronavirus in Hamilton County, with an additional six suspected cases. Of those, 36 are Hamilton County residents and 21 are in intensive care.

The state currently has 1,502 people hospitalized from the virus, 27 more than on Wednesday.

There have been 243,492 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.764 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 38,875 cases, up 252; 578 deaths



Davidson County: 34,201 cases, up 195; 360 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 14,053 cases, up 118; 100 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 1,057 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,879 cases, up 29; 24 deaths



Grundy County: 630 cases, up 2; 14 deaths



Marion County: 877 cases, up 10; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 359 cases, up 5; 8 deaths



Polk County: 554 cases, up 1; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,225 cases, up 13; 23 deaths

Sequatchie County: 395 cases, up 4; 5 deaths