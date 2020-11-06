Hamilton County Schools To Remain In Phase 3 COVID Opening Status Through At Least Nov. 20

Hamilton County Schools will remain in Phase 3 schools opening status for Nov. 16-20 due to active case numbers remaining in Phase 3, officials said Friday.

Phase 3 is Risk of spreading COVID-19 is minimal. Requires minimal mitigation.

As of Friday, 48 students and 29 staff members had active cases of COVID.

Officials stated, "The district will continue to evaluate our phase status every two weeks and share the next update on Friday, Nov. 20. Students, parents, and the community can follow along with us and see the information we use to help make our decision by following the Phase Tracker on our district website.

"Hamilton County Schools will be closed from Nov. 23-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We appreciate the community's continued grace and patience as we work through this unprecedented time. We are grateful for the cooperation and support of staff, students, parents, and the community that is keeping our children learning and growing."

