Woman In Critical Condition After Being Shot Early Sunday Morning At Extended Stay Near Airport

A woman is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Chattanooga Airport.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at an extended stay at 6240 Airpark Dr.
Police said the woman has life-threatening injuries.
November 8, 2020
November 7, 2020
Congresswoman-elect Diana Harshbarger made the following statement after major news networks called the Presidential contest in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket.
“Trust is the foundation ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE
1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,193.
There were 1,719 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat.
We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy.
Rodney Strong
Chair
Hamilton ... (click for more)
No, the headline is not because Joe Biden was declared as the next President of the United States on Saturday; it is because Joe Biden needs to restore tranquility, decency, and a spirit for caring about one another back into the American people. Joe’s going to need God’s help and His grace to do that.
Actually, that prophecy – if that’s not too strong a word – was delivered ... (click for more)
The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13.
Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime.
The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)
