Man, 26, Shot On Rossville Boulevard; Cortez Black, 30, Is Arrested

A man, 26, was shot on Saturday, and Cortez Black, 30, has been arrested.

At approximately 1:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers located a man who had arrived by private vehicle suffering from a non life-threatening gun shot wound.

Officers were able to determine the location of incident to be 2717 Rossville Boulevard. Officers also were able to determine that the incident was domestic in nature and notified the Special Victims Unit. Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators later developed information that led to the arrest of the suspect. Black was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault (domestic) and unlawful possession of a firearm.