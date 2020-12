An apartment complex on Gunbarrel Road has sold for $46.8 million.

Parc 1346 is located at 1346 Gunbarrel.

It features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a swimming pool, 24-hour cardio fitness center and ponds.

The sale was by G&I VIII CP LLC to SG Parc 1346 LLC. Jason Borreo is the vice president of the seller.