Arrests Of 14 Men In Chattanooga On Commercial Sex Charges Was 2-Day Undercover Operation By TBI, Homeland Security, Chattanooga Police

Saturday, December 12, 2020

The arrests of 14 men in Chattanooga over a two-day period was an undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force, the Chattanooga Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, the TBI said.

 

It resulted in the arrest of 14 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, including Andy Bagenstoss, the top bail bonding company owner in Tennessee.

 

TBI officials said, "Over a two-day period beginning December 9th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

 

"As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 14 men and booked them into the Hamilton County Jail:"

 

*Gregory Joiner (DOB 7/12/60), Chattanooga:  Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Thomas "Andy" Baggenstoss (DOB 3/6/77), Knoxville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Rubelino Velasquez Salas (DOB 1/6/89), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*William Fugate (DOB 8/18/76), Riceville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Jerome Stewart (DOB 10/17/95) Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Marijuana

 

*Michael Scarlett (DOB 3/3/98), Houston, TX: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Khadim Gueye (DOB 9/26/87), Chattanooga, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Sibley Evans (DOB 7/10/77), Lupton City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Aurelio Hernandez (DOB 9/25/88), Roanoke, VA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Thomas Cochran (DOB 4/27/78), Carrollton, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 

*Nicholas Underwood (DOB 9/9/99), Cohutta, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony

 

*Bersain Velasquez (DOB 5/24/79), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

*Qu’darius Smith (DOB 12/10/97), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana

 

*Nelvin Cruz-Cruz (DOB 2/17/72), Lilburn, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

 

Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking. One adult woman was offered services such as housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and Willowbend Farms.

 

Those participating in the operation also included the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and Willowbend Farms.

 

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.


December 12, 2020

Georgia Has 30 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,868 New Cases

December 12, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 11, 2020

FDA Approves Emergency Use Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine; Tennessee Set To Get Some Of First Batches; Alexander Calls It "Medical Miracle"


Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 30 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,204. There were 4,868 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID 5225 OLD HISXON PIKE APT A103 HIXSON, 37403 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol ... (click for more)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals 16 years ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 30 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,868 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 30 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,204. There were 4,868 new cases, as that total reached 471,734 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 37,550, up 229 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,480 cases, up 24; 34 deaths; ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID 5225 OLD HISXON PIKE APT A103 HIXSON, 37403 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BENN, ... (click for more)

Tom Weathers Was A True Gentleman Of High Moral Character

A friend of mine won the state wrestling championship in his weight class in 1966 for Kirkman Technical High School. I never realized that Tom Weathers was one of the wrestling coaches at KTHS until I read his obituary. I can’t count the number of RBHS football games I attended before, during and after the years our daughters were there from the fall of ‘91 through the spring ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Well, my friends, here we are … less than two weeks away from Friday, December 25th, and The Saturday Funnies begs that all of us stay on an even keel. Holidays are wonderful for many, but for some without a family, others who have had a beloved member succumb to COVID, or for any other reason, Christmas – and certainly not by design – is a hard day. A psychiatrist explained ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Get First Win Of Season Against Tenn. Tech

Friday’s non-conference basketball game between Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs and the Tennessee Tech Lady Eagles didn’t exactly start out like the home folks would have liked, but unlike the first two games of the season, the Lady Mocs were able to turn things around. And now they have their first victory of the year with a 76-65 win at McKenzie Arena. The celebration won’t last ... (click for more)

Covenant Men Sneak Past Travecca Nazarene 55-54

Chris Barnette's free throw with 4.2 seconds left gave the Covenant men's basketball team a 55-54 victory over Trevecca Nazarene on Friday night inside Trojan Fieldhouse. Covenant (3-1), which won its third straight, led for nearly the entire game before Trevecca (0-3) rallied back and tied the game at 54-54 on two Brendan Newton free throws with 29.8 seconds remaining. On ... (click for more)


