Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL

1607 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



BATES, MIRACLE K

246 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162278

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BLANKS, TORY JAMES

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BURTON, JANA MARGARET

1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



CARLOCK, MARK ANTHONY

1100 20TH ST NW APT 7 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



COLLAKE, MATHEW JOSEPH

8322 OAK FOREST LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COVINGTON, RICKY LAKINO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063035

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FULLER, CHRISTOPHER MARK

200 HEALING BLUFF RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARRETT, TARIQ MUHAMMAD

2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARRICK, MICHAEL STEVEN

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GETER, JAMES EDWARD

4720 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUDSON, JUWUAN MARQUIS

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



JONES, GAGE

577 PLAINVIEW RD SE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST



KELLEY, BRIAN EUGENE

802 NORTHBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



LEFEVER-LEIGH, GABRIEL DREAMINGWOLF

3139 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIOIN OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



MCCULLOCH, VELISHA NOREEN

2106 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEMCWHORTER, MARCUS QUINTON2616 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)MEANS, JOSHUA RANDALL954 B GRAY ROAD GADSDEN, 35903Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN KNOX CO)MORGAN, SKYUNNA A1802 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071055Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMOSES, JUSTIN A5527 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOSIER, RONNIE DEAN5002 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTMURPHY, JUSTIN DARNELL3612 HELEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121535Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)ORTIZ CRUZ, MICHAELA ELISE261 MAPLE CREST CIR NW CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOTT, BILLY RAYHOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPFLUEGER, DANIEL PARIS1080 KING EDWARDS AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPUGH, TRAVIS JAMES801 TROTTER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RAY, GORDON1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERAY, JOHNNY THOMAS1608 MT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRILEY, TERRANCE3805 CHEVOIT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAMANIEGO, JOSEPH JESUS9321 SHADOW POINT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN3017 HOBBLEBUSH LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SHAW, CHARLES E3700 LISA DRIVE APT 8 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTSLAUGHTER, TAMERA MARIE2311 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, CHAD NATHAN10446 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATIONSTAPLES, DEXTINY M121 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT 71 CHATTANOOGA, 374162278Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)SUGGS, GREGORY A721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAYLOR, TAYSHAWN D7673 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORBETT, JACQUELINE29 DIXIE LN RM 10 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDVICENTE-LOPEZ, ROBERTO312 CRISMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWALKER, GENE2818 SCENIC HIGHWAY RISING FAWN, 30752Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWASP, JACOB5323 COUNTY ROAD 38 HANCEVILLE, 35077Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWEBB, HAILEY DANIALE157 DIANE LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT5714 LYLE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDWITT, CHRISTOPHER MARK900 AIRPORT RD LOT 83 CHATTANOOGA, 374213943Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE