Flatiron Deli Is Latest Iconic Chattanooga Eatery To Close Due to COVID

The Flatiron Deli is the latest iconic Chattanooga restaurant to become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current managers said, "We will be closing down after the 23rd of December.

"Covid has taken its toll and it is no longer sustainable. Thank you all for your loyal business."

It has long been located in the historic Flatiron Building facing Walnut Street.

The deli had its own charm with old brick walls and a cozy setting that allowed for around 30 patrons.

It was well-known for not only its sandwiches, but its salads and desserts.

With a continuing surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Chattanooga, many former restaurant patrons are staying home for fear of also contracting it - leaving eateries with a declining number of paying customers.