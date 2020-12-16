 Wednesday, December 16, 2020 43.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Due Any Day At Chattanooga Hospitals

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is due any day at Chattanooga hospitals to be administered to front-line healthcare workers.

"There was word that it might be Tuesday, but that did not happen," County Mayor Jim Coppinger said.

Becky Barnes, who heads the county health department, said the vaccine should arrive this week and "go directly to the hospitals."

She said "shortly after that" there should be vaccine in Hamilton County for staff and residents at local nursing homes as well as for police, fire and emergency personnel.

Ms. Barnes said she could not say when the vaccine will be available here for distribution in the community, but she said her department is gearing up for overseeing the mass inoculation.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a new position in which April Priest will oversee the local vaccination program. Ms. Priest is moving from another health department post in emergency response.

Also approved was another health department pharmacy tech position.

The new posts will be covered by state funds.

Ms. Barnes said, "We also will be hiring as many people as possible as we get ready to inoculate as many people as possible in the community as fast as we can."

Ms. Barnes said people are needed not only for administering the vaccine, but to help with all the record keeping involved.

County Mayor Coppinger said after a call went out for retired doctors and nurses to join the cause, 101 thus far have volunteered.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the vaccine cannot come fast enough, saying the situation here and across the state is becoming frightening. Hamilton County on Tuesday had record cases, hospitalizations and those with COVID in ICU.

He said the virus is gaining traction more in Tennessee than any other state.

Asked about some people saying they will not take the vaccine, Ms. Barnes said when the supply for the community is here the department will begin an education program urging people to take it.

County Mayor Coppinger said, "I'm sad I won't be in the first tier to take it. I look forward to getting the vaccine."

He said the Health Department "has done a phenomenal job" including administering over 1,000 COVID tests on Tuesday. He said, "We have placed a lot of responsibility on them, and they have answered the call."

 

 

 


December 16, 2020

Red Bank Still Seeking Adequate Green Space To Fulfill Prior Commitment

December 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 15, 2020

Mayor Candidate Tim Kelly Sells Kelly Subaru To Crown Automotive Group


Red Bank Still Seeking Adequate Green Space To Fulfill Prior Commitment

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Opinion

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Bonus’ Question

There is no question in my mind that the Erlanger Hospital Board of Trustees – individually – are fine people. I know five of the 10 personally and have great respect for another two or three I’ve heard about. Yet we are told that sometime Thursday the hospital board will vote to award President and CEO Will Jackson a $50,000 bonus and I am convinced this is wrong. Understand, I ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Hits Game Winner In UTC Women's Win Over Austin Peay

Chattanooga freshman Anna Walker is quickly putting her mark on the Mocs’ program, banking in a shot as time ran out to give UTC a 65-64 win over Austin Peay at the Winfield Dunn Center Tuesday night. UTC improves to 2-3 overall and Austin Peay evens its record at 2-2. "I am proud of several people for stepping up,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “That group that ... (click for more)

Senators David Perdue And Kelly Loeffler In Opposition To Renaming Atlanta Braves

Following Cleveland’s decision to rename the Indians baseball team, U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves: “We adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves, one of our state’s most storied and successful sports franchises. Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution — with a history spanning 54 ... (click for more)


