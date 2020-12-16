1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Due Any Day At Chattanooga Hospitals

The first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is due any day at Chattanooga hospitals to be administered to front-line healthcare workers.

"There was word that it might be Tuesday, but that did not happen," County Mayor Jim Coppinger said.

Becky Barnes, who heads the county health department, said the vaccine should arrive this week and "go directly to the hospitals."

She said "shortly after that" there should be vaccine in Hamilton County for staff and residents at local nursing homes as well as for police, fire and emergency personnel.

Ms. Barnes said she could not say when the vaccine will be available here for distribution in the community, but she said her department is gearing up for overseeing the mass inoculation.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a new position in which April Priest will oversee the local vaccination program. Ms. Priest is moving from another health department post in emergency response.

Also approved was another health department pharmacy tech position.

The new posts will be covered by state funds.

Ms. Barnes said, "We also will be hiring as many people as possible as we get ready to inoculate as many people as possible in the community as fast as we can."

Ms. Barnes said people are needed not only for administering the vaccine, but to help with all the record keeping involved.

County Mayor Coppinger said after a call went out for retired doctors and nurses to join the cause, 101 thus far have volunteered.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the vaccine cannot come fast enough, saying the situation here and across the state is becoming frightening. Hamilton County on Tuesday had record cases, hospitalizations and those with COVID in ICU.

He said the virus is gaining traction more in Tennessee than any other state.

Asked about some people saying they will not take the vaccine, Ms. Barnes said when the supply for the community is here the department will begin an education program urging people to take it.

County Mayor Coppinger said, "I'm sad I won't be in the first tier to take it. I look forward to getting the vaccine."

He said the Health Department "has done a phenomenal job" including administering over 1,000 COVID tests on Tuesday. He said, "We have placed a lot of responsibility on them, and they have answered the call."