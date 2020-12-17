 Thursday, December 17, 2020 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives For Use At Chattanooga Hospitals

Thursday, December 17, 2020

The first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived for use at Chattanooga hospitals.

Officials of CHI Memorial said the vaccine would be administered to front-line healthcare workers this afternoon (Thursday).

Becky Barnes, who heads the county health department, on Wednesday said the vaccine should arrive this week and "go directly to the hospitals."

She said "shortly after that" there should be vaccine in Hamilton County for staff and residents at local nursing homes as well as for police, fire and emergency personnel.

Ms. Barnes said she could not say when the vaccine will be available here for distribution in the community, but she said her department is gearing up for overseeing the mass inoculation.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a new position in which April Priest will oversee the local vaccination program. Ms. Priest is moving from another health department post in emergency response.

Also approved was another health department pharmacy tech position.

The new posts will be covered by state funds.

Ms. Barnes said, "We also will be hiring as many people as possible as we get ready to inoculate as many people as possible in the community as fast as we can."

Ms. Barnes said people are needed not only for administering the vaccine, but to help with all the record keeping involved.

County Mayor Coppinger said after a call went out for retired doctors and nurses to join the cause, 101 thus far have volunteered.

Commissioner David Sharpe said the vaccine cannot come fast enough, saying the situation here and across the state is becoming frightening. Hamilton County on Tuesday had record cases, hospitalizations and those with COVID in ICU.

He said the virus is gaining traction more in Tennessee than any other state.

Asked about some people saying they will not take the vaccine, Ms. Barnes said when the supply for the community is here the department will begin an education program urging people to take it.

County Mayor Coppinger said, "I'm sad I won't be in the first tier to take it. I look forward to getting the vaccine."

He said the Health Department "has done a phenomenal job" including administering over 1,000 COVID tests on Tuesday. He said, "We have placed a lot of responsibility on them, and they have answered the call."

 

 

 


December 17, 2020

Breaking News

Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away from Southside Social on Chestnut Street after being pepper sprayed. The man identified himself and denied medical assistance. Police spoke with staff at Southside Social and found that ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli - And Response (2)

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yarbro Adds 'Nothing'

I am as sorry as I can be that the State of Tennessee now ranks No. 2 in the nation as the coronavirus has reached record stages. I am also among those who are praying most fervently for God’s mercy and grace as we fight to endure this epic pandemic. But my prayer is also one that implores the Master to never allow me to fall into the midst of the Legion of the Miserable. The Legion ... (click for more)

Sports

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


