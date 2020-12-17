Thomas Lee Making Race For City Council District 2

Local business owner and long-time Chattanooga resident Thomas Lee has formally announced he is running for the District 2 City Council seat in the March 2 election.

His campaign said, "Thomas Lee has successfully built a range of businesses employing hundreds of people, volunteers with multiple nonprofits, and has raised three children in the Scenic City; but it’s his love for Chattanooga that makes this businessman with zero political experience ready to bring legitimate solutions to the challenges Chattanooga faces.

"A candidate eager to listen to all perspectives, Lee will bring his problem-solving skills to address those issues that matter most to District 2 residents: issues like improving infrastructure, growing small businesses, and supporting public safety.

Lee says he looks forward to getting to know his constituents. He promises to enthusiastically listen to and work alongside them to find solutions to the challenges the district faces."

Mr. Lee said, “I cannot sit on the sidelines anymore. I am ready to strengthen and advocate for our great city. Chattanooga has experienced such great revitalization. We can make it even better, and for everyone.”

He added, “If there is one thing I have learned in my business career, it is the importance of people working together towards a common purpose.” "

Mr. Lee and his business partner founded Goodhew, LLC in 2008. The Chattanooga-based firm located on Crutchfield Street sells American-manufactured hosiery, including the Sockwell sock brand which offers a therapeutic line worn by teachers, medical professionals, and expectant mothers, to retailers around the world.

Mr. Lee said he looks forward to bringing his business experience and problem-solving skills to the challenge of building a better Chattanooga. He said his "innovative mind for improving operations and adding efficiencies to processes will be important components to improving the city for all Chattanoogans."

Mr. Lee was born and raised in Memphis. His wife is Allison Blunt Lee. He has lived in Chattanooga for 28 years and in District 2 for 23 years.

His campaign said, "An experienced business leader with an uncommon compassion is what makes Thomas Lee the perfect candidate to serve a community seeking unity and stability during uncertain times. His business acumen speaks for itself."