Georgia Has 38 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Record Day Of 6,149 New Cases

Growing up in Chattanooga there were great Saturday night options if there was no WFLI Spectacular. We had live wrestling at Memorial Auditorium, drag races at the Optimist Drag Strip or the stock car races at Boyd's Speedway. Thank you, Emerson Russell. It is welcome news that you have bought Boyd's and will continue the speedway racing legacy in our community. Can't wait ...

Think of it like this – we are one week before Christmas and there are too many gifts to fit under the tree. So today allow me to go through the mounds of minutia on top of my desk and, if we were to add a touch of Bailey's Irish Cream to our coffee, here is a list of things we could talk about … * * * COVID, OUR SCHOOL TEACHERS & AN EXAMPLE The Tennessee Department ...