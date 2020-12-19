Senate Confirms Beth Harwell To Serve On TVA Board Of Directors

 Sunday, December 20, 2020 48.0°F   overcast   Overcast

The Senate confirmed Beth Harwell to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors today. 

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I’m delighted Beth Harwell has been confirmed to serve on the TVA Board of Directors. Beth is one of our state’s most distinguished citizens. Throughout her time in the Tennessee House of Representatives, and as Speaker of the House, Beth has worked with the TVA on several issues. She understands how important it is for TVA to continue to provide cheap, clean, reliable electricity for homes and businesses throughout the seven-state Tennessee Valley region. 

“TVA is a big and important institution. It is a $10 billion a year business. It serves the residents of seven states by providing cheap, reliable electricity. In my opinion, TVA has been on a good track for the last few years. The scoreboard for TVA is in rates, and according to TVA, its residential rates are in the cheapest 25 percent of residential rates and its business rates are in the cheapest 10 percent of business rates in the country.”   



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, TERRY WAYNE 103 ALPILNE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RETALIATION AGAINST ... (click for more)

An 18-year-old Southern Adventist student was the teen who was killed Thursday evening on I-75. The victim was Zachary Matias Negron of Ooltewah. Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded ... (click for more)

Police spoke with a man who said that morning he left his Ruger 380 at the Huddle House on Brainerd Road. The man said when he realized what he had done, he returned to recover it. He said the ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, TERRY WAYNE 103 ALPILNE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER PUBLIC INTOXICATION ----- ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE 3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071801 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING ... (click for more)

Southern Adventist Student Was Teen Who Died In Thursday Car Accident On I-75

An 18-year-old Southern Adventist student was the teen who was killed Thursday evening on I-75. The victim was Zachary Matias Negron of Ooltewah. Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a serious injury crash at 1130 Interstate 75 North at 9:39 p.m. Police said a BMW Z4 was traveling north on I-75 when it struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor trailer and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

About halfway into the process of getting this week’s edition of “The Saturday Funnies” assembled, I had the stark realization that this would be the last before Christmas morning, so you’ll see a few more videos than normal because this is my favorite holiday. I’ve included some of the music that makes me cry because they touch my soul, like one from Vince Gill and his daughter ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall At Home To EKU, 62-45

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 62-45 Friday afternoon to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in non-conference action. The Mocs drop to 2-4 overall and EKU improves to 3-2 with its third straight win. Eboni Williams led Chattanooga from the floor for the third time this season with 14 points and was one rebounds shy of a double-double with ... (click for more)

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)


