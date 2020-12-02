Hamilton County Schools To Pilot New Rapid Test For COVID-19

 Wednesday, December 2, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Schools is one of only seven school districts in Tennessee selected to pilot a rapid COVID-19 testing program through the Tennessee Department of Health and the Department of Education. 

The new test (BinaxNOW) will help school districts implement COVID-19 testing in their facilities that will provide results on-site within approximately 20 minutes. 

Scheduled to begin on  Friday, Hamilton County Schools will be the first pilot school district to start the program.

The pilot program will also provide PCR tests by Everlywell, a self-administered mail-in PCR test, to follow up on the rapid tests as needed depending on symptom and testing status.

This PCR test would verify rapid test results if an individual with symptoms tests negative or an asymptomatic individual tests positive. The PRC test would be collected on the same day as the rapid test.  All supplies for the tests are provided to the state's school district at no charge, allowing staff and students to receive testing for free.

 

School nurses will administer the tests, and all results will be reported to the Tennessee Department of Health. Staff who are symptomatic may contact their school nurse and inquire about getting tested that day. The test results will be used to determine public health action and provide guidance on the staff member or student's next steps.

 

The pilot program will be conducted in phases to determine capacity and program implementation. In the first stage that will begin Friday, symptomatic staff at middle schools in Hamilton County Schools will be tested. For stage two, the testing will expand by Dec. 14 to include all the district's symptomatic staff. The third stage will include testing symptomatic students beginning at the start of the spring semester. The final stage will include testing asymptomatic staff as walk-up or routine screening as supplies and capacity allow. 

 

Stages planned in the Rapid Test Pilot

 

Stage One – Symptomatic staff will be tested at middle schools.  Middle schools were chosen to pilot the program and test capacity for school nurses. Middle schools are typically between elementary and high schools in the number of staff because there are only three grade levels. The smaller numbers will allow the district to determine schools' resources and capacity to implement the pilot. The first test will be ready to be administered by Friday.

 

Stage Two – Symptomatic staff will be tested at all schools.

 

Stage Three – Symptomatic students at all schools at the start of the spring semester

 

Stage Four – Asymptomatic staff members at all schools will be tested tentatively  beginning on Feb. 1.

 

“The priority for everyone in Hamilton County Schools is to keep students and staff safe while continuing to help our children learn and grow,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “The rapid test pilot will be an important addition to our SAFE Pledge that is reducing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our children in safe learning situations as our teachers and staff prepare them for success in life.”

 


The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830. There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools is one of only seven school districts in Tennessee selected to pilot a rapid COVID-19 testing program through the Tennessee Department of Health and the Department of ... (click for more)



Catoosa Vote Total Does Not Change After Hand Recount Of 32,756 Ballots

The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election and the subsequent risk limiting audit in which each of the 32,756 ballots was counted by hand. All three ballot counts were conducted in public view with bi-partisan staff and bi-partisan ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 35 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,094 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830. There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached 428,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 35,326, up 263 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,116 cases, up 32; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

Our Elderly In Isolation - And Response

As we attempt to protect our elderly population in this pandemic, this is what I see when I look through the window, I look into the window as she awakens to the sound of business outside the door. I can tell that she is not sure who is outside her door. For that matter not sure of the day or time. Is it Wednesday, or Saturday. They all seem the same, day after day unchanging. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nick’s ‘Stay-Home’ Saturday

I couldn’t help but wonder, as many thousands did, how Alabama football coach Nick Saban would handle sitting exiled in his house and watching helplessly as his top-ranked Crimson Tide football team tangle with nemesis Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Nick tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined by Alabama doctors. It was unavoidable; forget that the Tide is unbeaten and ranked ... (click for more)

UTC Women Make Changes To Hoops Schedule

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team has a pair of changes in the upcoming schedule as the season prepares to get underway. The Mocs rescheduled their game against Tennessee Tech for late next week. The game, originally slated for November 29, will now tip at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11 at the McKenzie Arena. The game time for Chattanooga's ... (click for more)

Hawks Collecting Talent With Spending Binge

(This is part-two of a three-part series about the Atlanta Hawks’ offseason. In today’s article, we will look at how Atlanta’s free agent signings (and sign and trades) will impact the team.) 2020 has been a bizarre year for the NBA and world as a whole, and few things encapsulate the insanity of the new decade like seeing the words “Bigtime spender” next to “Atlanta Hawks.” ... (click for more)


