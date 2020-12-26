Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE

1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

-----

GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED

-----

HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN

8945 DANWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES

1400 CARA,EL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

KEITH, VAN EDWARD

1623 READ AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

-----

KILGORE, STANLEY

HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD

665 FREEWILL RD RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE

334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE (COCAINE)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SCHEDULE V1 FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

SCHEDULE IFOR RESALE(HEROIN)

-----

MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER

714 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101510

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL

3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

RAINES, RUDY CORDELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

-----

REMAKBIE, CAMERON JOSEPH

1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

-----

RHEA, WILLIAM DAVID

3416 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37414

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

-----

ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON

1220 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

-----

SIMS, MICHAEL TODD

117 DOUGLAS DR EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

-----

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

TILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL

916 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

-----

WALKER, ASHLEY MALOY

5927 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 373433605

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

WALKER, NYOKA L

190 APPALACHIAN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37347

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

WARREN, LARRY RANDALL

7647 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATT, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00





