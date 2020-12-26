 Saturday, December 26, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, December 26, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE 
1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
-----
HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN 
8945 DANWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES 
1400 CARA,EL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
KEITH, VAN EDWARD 
1623 READ AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
-----
KILGORE, STANLEY 
HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
665 FREEWILL RD RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SCHEDULE V1 FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
SCHEDULE IFOR RESALE(HEROIN)
-----
MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER 
714 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101510 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL 
3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
RAINES, RUDY CORDELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
-----
REMAKBIE, CAMERON JOSEPH 
1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
-----
RHEA, WILLIAM DAVID 
3416 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
-----
ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON 
1220 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
-----
SIMS, MICHAEL TODD 
117 DOUGLAS DR EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
-----
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
TILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL 
916 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
-----
WALKER, ASHLEY MALOY 
5927 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 373433605 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WALKER, NYOKA L 
190 APPALACHIAN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
WARREN, LARRY RANDALL 
7647 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATT, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



December 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

December 25, 2020

PHOTOS: Rainbow Daycare Center Celebrates Christmas

December 25, 2020

W Road Temporarily Closed; Signal Mountain And Roberts Mill Roads Remain Passable


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE 1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST ... (click for more)

(click for more)

The W Road has been temporarily closed due to icy conditions. Motorists should seek alternative routes to avoid the closure. Signal Mountain Road and Roberts Mill Road remain passable at ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE 1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ----- GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING WHILE REVOKED ----- HERNANDEZ, ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Rainbow Daycare Center Celebrates Christmas

(click for more)

Opinion

Merry Christmas 2020 - And Response (2)

If you believe 2020 has been a better-than-average year for you, then you are surely better off than average. Whatever difficulties we each have suffered personally, we’ve been constantly told about the exceptional difficulties that many others have experienced and that we should worry more for our own sakes. The Chinese virus has supposedly killed 300,000 people in the United States ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I am sad to report this will be the last edition of The Saturday Funnies this year. It would be a grievous mistake if we didn’t thank the many of our readers who have sent in the jokes, cute stories, and “must see” videos that we have been able to share. Believe it or not, your thoughts that every Saturday should begin with a happy heart is the exact same as ours and we appreciate ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors