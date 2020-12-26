Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
FRAZIER, SARAH DANIELLE
1629 GREEN HILL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED
-----
HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN
8945 DANWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES
1400 CARA,EL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
KEITH, VAN EDWARD
1623 READ AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
-----
KILGORE, STANLEY
HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
665 FREEWILL RD RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SCHEDULE V1 FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
SCHEDULE IFOR RESALE(HEROIN)
-----
MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER
714 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101510
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL
3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
RAINES, RUDY CORDELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
-----
REMAKBIE, CAMERON JOSEPH
1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
-----
RHEA, WILLIAM DAVID
3416 LAND STREET EAST RIDGE, 37414
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
-----
ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON
1220 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
-----
SIMS, MICHAEL TODD
117 DOUGLAS DR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
-----
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
TILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL
916 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
-----
WALKER, ASHLEY MALOY
5927 CRESTVIEW DR HIXSON, 373433605
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WALKER, NYOKA L
190 APPALACHIAN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37347
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
WARREN, LARRY RANDALL
7647 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATT, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00