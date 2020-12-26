Robinson Charged With Shooting Father-In-Law On Christmas Day; Victim Is In Critical Condition

Chattanooga Police have charged Darrius Robinson with shooting his father-in-law, 52, on Christmas Day.

Robinson, 30, of 1220 Grove St., was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. to 3505 McArthur Ave. on reports of a person shot. The caller said their father had been shot and his daughter's boyfriend was the shooter.

Officers came into contact with Robinson and took him into custody.

The victim was found in the back yard with a gunshot to the back. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

A semi-automatic handgun was found in the front of the residence.

Several people told of witnessing the shooting. They said Robinson and his father-in-law got into an argument inside the residence and continue to argue in the front yard.

One witness told of seeing Robinson pointing a gun at his father-in-law and firing several times.