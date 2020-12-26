COVID-19 Vaccination Now Open To Anyone In Phase 1a1

The Health Department is opening up COVID-19 vaccination at their drive-thru clinic to anyone in Phase 1a1 this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Patients do not need a “Vaccine Allocation Card” to receive the vaccine this weekend. Patients enter the Tennessee Riverpark from the entrance near Chattanooga State (not the entrance near the Navy Reserve Center) and must show their work ID upon entrance to the facility.

Directions: Hubert Fry Center, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga.

A list of Phase 1a1 professions are available on the Health Department’s website:

http://health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/Vaccine.aspx and below:

Phase 1a1 includes:

· Hospital Staff

· First Responders

· Staff working COVID-19 mass testing sites

· Home Health Care Staff

· Providers of Student Health Services (K-12 & Universities)

· Staff and residents of Long Term Care Facilities

· Staff and residents of Intellectually or Developmentally Disabled Facilities, Detention Centers, Department of Children’s Services, Rehabilitation & Psychiatric Hospitals

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a 2 dose regimen taken 28-days apart. Health Department staff provide patients with a vaccine reminder card and the date they need to return for the second dose.



The Hamilton County Health Department is following the State’s Vaccine Distribution Plan available at this link: https://www.tn.gov/health/ cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine- information.html#vaccine .

Questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423 209-8383.