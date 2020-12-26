COVID-19 Vaccination Now Open To Anyone In Phase 1a1

 Saturday, December 26, 2020 43.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The Health Department is opening up COVID-19 vaccination at their drive-thru clinic to anyone in Phase 1a1 this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Patients do not need a “Vaccine Allocation Card” to receive the vaccine this weekend. Patients enter the Tennessee Riverpark from the entrance near Chattanooga State (not the entrance near the Navy Reserve Center) and must show their work ID upon entrance to the facility.

Directions: Hubert Fry Center, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga.

 

A list of Phase 1a1 professions are available on the Health Department’s website:

http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/Vaccine.aspx and below:

 

Phase 1a1 includes:

 

· Hospital Staff 

· First Responders

· Staff working COVID-19 mass testing sites

· Home Health Care Staff

· Providers of Student Health Services (K-12 & Universities)

· Staff and residents of Long Term Care Facilities

· Staff and residents of Intellectually or Developmentally Disabled Facilities, Detention Centers, Department of Children’s Services, Rehabilitation & Psychiatric Hospitals

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a 2 dose regimen taken 28-days apart. Health Department staff provide patients with a vaccine reminder card and the date they need to return for the second dose.

 

The Hamilton County Health Department is following the State’s Vaccine Distribution Plan available at this link: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html#vaccine.

 

Questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423 209-8383.


Georgia Has 54 More COVID Deaths And 3,682 New Cases

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 441 New Cases

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Georgia Has 54 More COVID Deaths And 3,682 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 54 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,710. There were 3,682 new cases, as that total reached 540,758 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 40,648, up 18 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,077 cases, up 5; 36 deaths, up ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 441 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 27,159. There were two more deaths from the virus in the county since Wednesday, bringing the total to 253. (click for more)

Opinion

Merry Christmas 2020 - And Response (2)

If you believe 2020 has been a better-than-average year for you, then you are surely better off than average. Whatever difficulties we each have suffered personally, we’ve been constantly told about the exceptional difficulties that many others have experienced and that we should worry more for our own sakes. The Chinese virus has supposedly killed 300,000 people in the United States ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I am sad to report this will be the last edition of The Saturday Funnies this year. It would be a grievous mistake if we didn’t thank the many of our readers who have sent in the jokes, cute stories, and “must see” videos that we have been able to share. Believe it or not, your thoughts that every Saturday should begin with a happy heart is the exact same as ours and we appreciate ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


