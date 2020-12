Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 383 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,712 New Cases, 76 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 383 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a record 217 patients hospitalized and 61 in Intensive Care Units. Thirteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 111 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 27,793.There was one more death from the virus in the county on Sunday, bringing the total to 261.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 24,127, which is 87 percent, and there are 3.405 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 567,792 on Monday with 3,712 new cases.There have been 76 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,588, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,983 people hospitalized from the virus, 130 more than on Sunday.Testing numbers are above 5.509 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 483,525, 85 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,538 cases, up 3; 9 deathsBradley County: 8,754, up 6; 65 deathsGrundy County: 1,162 cases, up 7; 16 deathsMarion County: 1,791 cases, up 11; 25 deathsMeigs County: 934 cases, up 7; 15 deaths, up 1Polk County: 1,114 cases, up 8; 16 deathsRhea County: 3,067 cases, up 21; 46 deathsSequatchie County: 1,123 cases, up 10; 10 deathsKnox 31,414 cases, up 228; 272 deaths, up 4Davidson 59,345 cases, up 297; 549 deaths, up 8Shelby 65,005 cases, up 352; 859 deaths, up 12