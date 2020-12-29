Teen, Man, 55, Shot In Separate Incidents In Chattanooga On Monday Evening

A 19-year-old and a man, 55, were shot in separate incidents on Monday evening.

At approximately 5:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to an aggravated assault call in the 100 block of Derby Street.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that people had been shooting and were a short distance away.

A short time later, a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers made contact with that victim at the hospital and confirmed he had been shot and was found to be suffering a non-life threatening injury.



Officers also located shell casings and were able to confirm the location of the incident to be in the 100 block of Derby Street. Officers secured the scene.

In a separate incident at approximately 11:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of a person shot in the 4300 block of Kemp Drive.



Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.



The victim was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation of both crime scenes.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding either of these incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.





