Georgia Has 53 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,419 New Cases

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

I have a peculiar affliction – one of many, I might add – where my brain doesn’t allow me to remember much of my past. Seriously, you can ask me what Super Bowl I attended in New Orleans and I cannot tell you the two teams that played. Ask me what year I watched Jack Nicklaus walk up the 18 th at Augusta to win his last Masters and I draw a total blank. I’ve had over 150 surgeries, ... (click for more)