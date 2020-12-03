 Thursday, December 3, 2020 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 432 New COVID Cases And 3 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 3,967 New COVID Cases, 93 More Deaths

Thursday, December 3, 2020
Hamilton County reported 467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new total is 19,501.

There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, one male and two females, one was White, one was Black and one was not yet determined, two were between the ages of 61-70 and one was between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 164. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 16,709, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,628 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 388,252 on Thursday with 3,967 new cases.
There have been 93 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,781, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 2,476 people hospitalized from the virus, 2 less than on Wednesday.

There have been 347,412 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).

Testing numbers are above 4.593 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,224 cases, up 13; 5 deaths

Bradley County: 5,716 cases, up 73; 37 deaths

Grundy County: 806 cases, up 3; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,187 cases, up 21; 19 deaths

Meigs County: 525 cases, up 3; 12 deaths

Polk County: 709 cases, up 4; 15 deaths

Rhea County: 1,878 cases, up 19; 36 deaths, up 3

Sequatchie County: 584 cases, up 18; 5 deaths

December 3, 2020

Alexander Delivers “Salute To Staff,” Suggests New Senate Tradition

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday said on the Senate floor that a “Salute to the Staff” speech should be a new Senate tradition, while praising the work of his “superior” staff over the 18 years of his Senate service. He said, “We have some important traditions here in the Senate – including the maiden speech, which I made 17 years ago, and the farewell speech which I delivered ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 53 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,419 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,879. There were 4,419 new cases, the highest day recorded since July 24, as that total reached 433,353 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 35,571, up 245 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa ... (click for more)

The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My One Memory

I have a peculiar affliction – one of many, I might add – where my brain doesn’t allow me to remember much of my past. Seriously, you can ask me what Super Bowl I attended in New Orleans and I cannot tell you the two teams that played. Ask me what year I watched Jack Nicklaus walk up the 18 th at Augusta to win his last Masters and I draw a total blank. I’ve had over 150 surgeries, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)

2021 Southern Scuffle Canceled Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Southern Scuffle. This year's tournament was set to be the 10th version of the Scuffle in Chattanooga. "After discussions with our administration and tournament organizers, we don't feel like putting on an open tournament in this environment ... (click for more)


