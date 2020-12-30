Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths, A Record High 647 New Cases; Tennessee Has A Record 8,220 New Cases, 100 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 647 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 28,930.



There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Wednesday, three male and two females, three White and two Black, three between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 269.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 24,936, which is 86 percent, and there are 3,725 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 580,809 on Wednesday with a record 8,220 new cases. There have been 100 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,810, said state Health Department officials.



The state currently has 3,212 people hospitalized from the virus, 144 more than on Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 5.547 million across the state.





