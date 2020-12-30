 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths, A Record High 647 New Cases; Tennessee Has A Record 8,220 New Cases, 100 More COVID Deaths

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Hamilton County reported 647 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 28,930.

There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Wednesday, three male and two females, three White and two Black, three between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 269. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 24,936, which is 86 percent, and there are 3,725 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 580,809 on Wednesday with a record 8,220 new cases. There have been 100 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,810, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 3,212 people hospitalized from the virus, 144 more than on Tuesday.

Testing numbers are above 5.547 million across the state. 



December 30, 2020

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths, A Record High 647 New Cases; Tennessee Has A Record 8,220 New Cases, 100 More COVID Deaths

December 30, 2020

Georgia Has 49 More COVID Deaths And 5,496 New Cases

December 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Nonchalant Female Shoplifters Get $8,000 In Loot From Beauty Salon; Man With Big Pockets Hits Walgreens, North Market


Hamilton County reported 647 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 28,930. There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,808. There were 5,496 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Police responded to a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 366 Northgate Mall Dr. Upon arrival, police met with an employee who showed police footage of three Black females filling shopping baskets with ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths, A Record High 647 New Cases; Tennessee Has A Record 8,220 New Cases, 100 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 647 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 28,930. There were five more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Wednesday, three male and two females, three White and two Black, three between the ages of 51-60, one between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 269. ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 49 More COVID Deaths And 5,496 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,808. There were 5,496 new cases, as that total reached 558,177 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 41,778, up 375 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,185 cases, up 45; 37 deaths, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Best Resolution

In the big scheme you’ve got one day remaining to write down your New Year’s Resolutions. That’s right, you can’t think ‘em, they have to be written down and kept handy for your weekly review. We all want to lose weight, get more exercise, write thank-you notes, be kinder to others, and get “better” every day. But, friend, those and other wishes like them should be goals. Resolutions ... (click for more)

Sports

Williams Leads UTC Women To 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8. Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. ... (click for more)

UTC Men Host Furman In SoCon Opener Wednesday

The preliminaries are over. The main event is here with the start of Southern Conference play. An 18-game race to Asheville begins with a visit from early favorite Furman. The Paladins were picked first by the media by four votes and second by just two among the coaches. Chattanooga’s historic start earned makes this a highly-anticipated matchup. The Mocs were among other receiving ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors