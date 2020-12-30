CBL Files Plan Of Reorganization In Bankruptcy Court

Chattanooga-based CBL & Associates has filed a 130-page Plan of Reorganization in Bankruptcy Court.

The complex documents outlines the distribution of claims against the owner of malls across the country.

It also deals with new notes available to the company and properties that will be put up for collateral, including several local properties.

CBL properties include Hamilton Place Mall and several other nearby commercial properties as well as Northgate Mall and Eastgate Mall.

The case is being handled in the Southern District of Texas.