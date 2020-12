Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

BANDY, COURTNEY

177 PIN OAK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BIVENS, KEVIN TROY

900 CARLINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

BRANHAM, LEMARIO RASHARD

3421 PERSIMMON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STALKING

-----

BROWN, JUSTIN ANTONIO DERRICK

5913 SAM SMITH ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

-----

BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

8207 PINECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BROWNFIELD, BRANDON L

839 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BUCHANAN, MARKEASHA SHANA

1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

-----

BURROUGHS, TRAVIS WAYNE

226 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

-----

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUDDLL

2415 W 6TH ST LOS ANGELES, 90057

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

DANIEL, CORISSA NICOLE

2308 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN

358 VULCAN DRIVE RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

ELDRIDGE, LANEEKA MONEE

6310 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

-----

GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSS OF METH

FELONY POSS OF HEROIN

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

GRAY, FREDDIE L

908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

GUANDIQUE, KATHERINE

4823 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

-----

HUFF, RICKY LEBRON

CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

-----

IVEY, JASON ALLEN

1523 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANAOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

-----

JARVIS, BRENT DANIEL

2201 DRIFTWOOD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

JEWELL, TIMOTHY LAMARR

BLACK FORT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

-----

KING, JOE WAYNE

240 POLK COUNTY AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER $1000

-----

LANEY, MICHAEL C

2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

MATEO, ZOWE

5521 DONAVAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

MILAN, KIARA

2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

-----

MILLER - GOTHAY, DEVEREAUX

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING

-----

NEELY, PATRICK GLENN

8240 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL

3114 16TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

PICKETT, JEFFERY ALLEN

884 WEST FRANCIS SPRINGS RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

-----

ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES

222 HEADLYN DR HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROIN

-----

SANCHEZ, RAFAEL D

737 GOLDEN PL CHATTANOOGA, 374156971

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT SIMPLE

-----

SPIVEY, TONYA MICHELLE

4320 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

-----

STAMPER, CORCHEA DANYELL

2408 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

SULLIVAN, EMILY BROOKE

812 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

TAYLOR, MARIO GLENDEL

1012 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

THROWER, TOBY LEE

6574 E BRAINERD ROAD APT 0114 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

TUCKER, TYLER RAY

1196 CHURCH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

UNDERWOOD, RAYSHANN DARNELL

1115 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

VARNELL, KEDRICK LAMAR

723 MANSION CIR, APT 720 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

VEGA, ANGELICA M

807 GADD RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

WADE, LESLIE

211 RIDGEWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT

-----

WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN

1432 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSS OF HERION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

WHITE, SAMUEL I

5521 DONOVAN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

-----

YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL

730 W JAMES AVE APT 116 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION