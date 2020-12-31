 Thursday, December 31, 2020 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 4 More COVID Deaths, 600 New Cases, Record 242 Hospitalized; Tennessee Has 5,993 New Cases, 97 More COVID Deaths

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Hamilton County reported 600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with a record 242 patients hospitalized and 56 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 113 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 29,530.

There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, three male and one female, all White, one between the ages of 51-60, two between the ages of 61-70 and one between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 273. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 25,534, which is 86 percent, and there are 3,903 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 586,802 on Thursday with 5,993 new cases. There have been 97 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 6,907, state Health Department officials said.


The state currently has 3,218 people hospitalized from the virus, seven fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 5.571 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 508,914, 87 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,565 cases, up 6; 9 deaths

Bradley County:  9,120, up 126; 72 deaths

Grundy County: 1,193 cases, up 7; 19 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 1,860 cases, up 21; 26 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 969 cases, up 14; 16 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 1,174 cases, up 18; 16 deaths

Rhea County: 3,174 cases, up 33; 48 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,148 cases, up 4; 17 deaths, up 1

Knox 32,652 cases, up 331; 297 deaths, up 12

Davidson 61,497 cases, up 740; 570 deaths, up 6

Shelby 66,562 cases, up 555; 903 deaths, up 14



December 31, 2020

COVID-19 Immunizations Begin In Northwest Georgia, But Vaccine Supply Remains Very Limited

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

Georgia Has 68 More COVID Deaths And A Record 8,551 New Cases

December 31, 2020

McCallie School Announces School Delay With Virtual Classes Beginning Jan. 11; On-Campus Classes Set To Start Jan. 19


COVID-19 immunizations have begun in Northwest Georgia, but public health's vaccine supply remains very limited. The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District will begin updating

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,872. There was a record 8,551 new cases, as that total

McCallie officials announce classes will not resume until Jan. 11 and will be virtual for the week. On-campus classes will resume Jan. 19. The following letter was sent to students and parents



COVID-19 Immunizations Begin In Northwest Georgia, But Vaccine Supply Remains Very Limited

COVID-19 immunizations have begun in Northwest Georgia, but public health's vaccine supply remains very limited. The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District will begin updating the public on vaccine availability on a weekly basis. Phase 1a of Georgia's COVID-19 vaccination plan initially included only healthcare workers and residents of Long-Term Care

Georgia Has 68 More COVID Deaths And A Record 8,551 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,872. There was a record 8,551 new cases, as that total reached 566,676 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,084, up 306 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,245 cases, up 60;

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Am Begging You

In the last few weeks, I have casually asked a multitude of others, “Hey … you gonna’ take the vaccine?” and I am disheartened over the good, intelligent and very nice people who tell me they are not. The overwhelming reason, which most refuse to admit, is fear. The easy-to-swallow reason is that they don’t trust doctors. Not long ago some misguided physicians all signed a letter ... (click for more)

Pre-Season Pick Furman Hands UTC First Loss

The Furman Paladins are the pre-season pick to win the Southern Conference men’s basketball title and the Chattanooga Mocs had a great pre-conference run by winning all nine of their games. These two teams squared off at McKenzie Arena Wednesday afternoon and the visitors from Greenville, S.C. were victorious by a 77-73 margin after holding a 35-34 edge at intermission. Furman ... (click for more)

Vols Easily Handle Missouri On The Road

A dominant defensive effort and an efficient shooting mark of .500 (27-54) from the field pushed the seventh-ranked Tennessee basketball team past 12th-ranked Missouri, 73-53, to open SEC play Wednesday. The Vols (7-0, 1-0 SEC) held Missouri (6-1, 0-1 SEC) to just .364 shooting from the field and forced 21 turnovers on the defensive end. UT is also off to its best start ... (click for more)


