Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,872.There was a record 8,551 new cases, as that total reached 566,676 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 42,084, up 306 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 3,245 cases, up 60; 37 deaths; 157 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 1,557 cases, up 44; 44 deaths; 105 hospitalizations, up 3Dade County: 717 cases, up 9; 7 deaths; 38 hospitalizationsWalker County: 3,796 cases, up 53; 55 deaths, up 1; 171 hospitalizations, up 4Whitfield County: 10,831 cases, up 141; 121 deaths, up 4; 524 hospitalizations, up 3

President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before High Stakes Runoff Election

Georgia Has 68 More COVID Deaths And A Record 8,551 New Cases

McCallie School Announces School Delay With Virtual Classes Beginning Jan. 11; On-Campus Classes Set To Start Jan. 19

President Donald Trump will campaign in Dalton, Ga., for two Republican Senate candidates in an election closely watched around the country. He is set to join Senators David Perdue and Kelly ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,872. There was a record 8,551 new cases, as that total ... (click for more)