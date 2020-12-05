 Saturday, December 5, 2020 47.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Pair Breaks Into Papa John's On Broad Street Using Sledgehammer; Alarm Scares Them Off

Police said two men broke into the Papa John's Pizza on Broad Street with a sledge hammer, but were scared off by an alarm before taking anything.

Police responded to an alarm and, when officers arrived on scene, they observed that the front glass door was shattered and pulled away from the door frame. A manager was contacted, and when the area supervisor arrived, police were able to enter the business to see if anything had been stolen. After searching the business, officers and the supervisor were able to determine that nothing had been stolen.

The supervisor was able to pull up camera footage of the two suspects breaking into the business. From the outside camera located on the side of the building, officers were able to see where a white, 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Honda, pulled up to the side of the building and two people exited and walked towards the front of the vehicle. Once at the front of the business, the cameras up front caught the suspects taking a sledgehammer or an ax to the glass door and breaking the glass with it and their foot. After getting the glass broken and loose from the door, the suspects then entered the business by lifting up the glass and crawling on the floor. Once inside, a camera was able to get a front view of the two suspects as they ran towards the back.

The first suspect that entered the building appeared to be a black male wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The second suspect also appeared to be a black male, wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes with white toes and gloves that had two reflective stripes on top.

Once inside the building, the suspects ran to the back of the business and then immediately ran back out the front, most likely due to the alarm going off. Due to the short amount of time spent in Papa John's, the suspects were not able to notice, or gain access to the safe.  Nothing was stolen from the business.


Police Blotter: Krystal Drive-Thru Lady Reports Threat; Officers Deal With Dumpster Diving Incident

