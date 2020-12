Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 30-Dec. 6:

BRYSON MEGAN NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER AGREDANO SUSPENDED LISCENSE

HARRIS KENTRELL TOBIAS B/M 22 OFFICER BREWER AGG ASSAULT – FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY, OBSTRUCTION

DELUCA TEDDY JOSEPH W/M 26 OFFICER WILLIAMSON VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

ALLISON BRENDAN TYLER B/M 22 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

OLIVER DAVID PHILLIP W/M 40 OFFICERl YOUNG VIOLATION OF PAROLE

YATES TYRIA DAWN W/F 44 OFFICER BARKLEY BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE AND CRIMINAL TRESPASS

COLEMAN JAYLEN IMARI B/M 19 OFFICER SIMPSON OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M), NO INSURANCE, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, LOITERING OR PROWLING, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

VINYARD GINGER LEIGH W/M 37 OFFICER SPROUSE BATTERY (FVA), ELDER ABUSE

LEE MATTIE JADE W/F 28 OFFICER FOUTS CRIMINAL TRESPASS, BATTERY (FVA)

TURNER ALLEN EUGENE W/M 57 OFFICER GILBREATH AGG ASSAULT (X2), FALSE IMPRISONMENT, POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON (X2)

HAMPTON LARELL DAYSHON B/M 19 OFFICER BURGESS

GRAHAM BRILEY WILLIAM W/M, 18 OFFICER GILBREATH

VEAL CHRISTOPHER BRANDON W/M 32 OFFICER MILLER

WALKER CODY TRISTAN W/M 23 OFFICER MULLIS RPD DUI, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

MORTON LARRY CHESTER W/M 28 OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA

ELKINS DANIALLE YVETTE B/F 19 OFFICER BROOME SIMPE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE

SHROPSHIRE JACOB ANTONIO B/M 33 OFFICER WINKLER LPD FLEEING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER, RECKLESS DRIVING, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN (5 COUNTS)

DOVER JOHN PAUL W/M 34 OFFICER JONES POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, DUI LESS SAFE, DRIVING W/O LICENSE

DENTON JAMES CLINTON W/M 49 OFFICER COPPOCK DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 3RD OFFENSE, TAILIGHT / LENSES REQUIREMENT

PIERCE CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 31 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, MARIJUANA, OR METHAMPHETAMINE

NATION JAMIE NICOLE W/F 35 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, MARIJUANA, OR METHAMPHETAMINE

COLLINS HAROLD LAMAR W/M 50 KENNEDY GSP DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, AFFIXING TAG, NO LICENSE PLATE

DUCKETT KODEY EUGENE W/M 29 OFFICER GARRISON CPD BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE, OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

FLEETWOOD JAMES KAWME B/M 29 OFFICER MOORE HOLD FOR 24 DETECTIVE REECE – INVESTIGATION

CROWE BRITTANY NICOLE W/F 28 OFFICER MOORE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BARNES TODD ERIC W/M 58 OFFICER MOORE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD.