Trial For Janet Hinds In Traffic Death Of Rookie Chattanooga Police Officer Now Set For July 19, 2021

Monday, December 7, 2020

Almost two and a  half years after officer Nicholas Galinger’s death, Janet Hinds will finally stand trial on July 19, 2021. The state and defendant agreed upon dates for a series of proceedings and deadlines before the trial as well.

Evidentiary motions by the defense are to be heard on Feb. 22, while the final pre-trial conference will be held on May 10. Jury questionnaires and Motions in Limine are to be submitted by June 28.

The original trial date was set for September of this year, but had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Hinds, the former Soddy Daisy postmaster, allegedly ran over and killed Officer Galinger while he was inspecting an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road. The rookie officer was originally from Cincinnati. 

There was testimony earlier that Ms. Hinds had had drinks at a restaurant near Ringgold prior to heading home along Hamill Road.  She was not taken into custody for several days and briefly went on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

 

 

 


Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer

Georgia Has 37 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,875 New Cases, The 2nd Highest Record

Gattis Yard In Soddy Daisy Subdivision Keeps Getting A Little Brighter Every Christmas


Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,007. There were 4,875 new cases, the second highest ... (click for more)

The Gattis place in Soddy Daisy keeps getting a little brighter every Christmas. Jim Gattis, who was formerly one of the mainstays in the Hamilton County Assessor's Office, said he and his ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer

Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything coming from the apartment. Police spoke to the man and woman in the apartment who said they were watching wrestling and they were okay. Both parties did not have any marks or appeared ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 37 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,875 New Cases, The 2nd Highest Record

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,007. There were 4,875 new cases, the second highest recorded, as that total reached 448,683 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 36,270, up 231 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,251 ... (click for more)

Opinion

UT Florida Game Crowd Shows Disregard For Public Health And Safety - And Response

Re: Crowd at UT/Florida game: How can UTK leadership allow this behavior at the very instant the governor is asking for National Guard reinforcements to backstop hospital staff shortages due to medical facilities’ being overcome with COVID cases? This behavior is a direct and selfish expression of disregard for all front line healthcare workers. Michael Mallen H ealth, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Vaccine Playbook

On October 16, Tennessee joined every other state in the Union as all the United States presented an “Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan” to our Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The reason the word ‘Interim’ is in the plan’s title is because two months ago nobody could have predicted the first vaccines would start being shipped to most of the states this week. Right ... (click for more)

Sports

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)

Vols Fall 31-19 To #6 Florida At Neyland Stadium

Despite giving up just 21 rushing yards and making multiple timely stops, Florida's (8-1) passing attack was too much for Tennessee (2-6) to overcome in a 31-19 defeat on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee true-freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 111 yards and his first career touchdown toss in his first career start for UT. ... (click for more)


