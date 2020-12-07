Trial For Janet Hinds In Traffic Death Of Rookie Chattanooga Police Officer Now Set For July 19, 2021

Almost two and a half years after officer Nicholas Galinger’s death, Janet Hinds will finally stand trial on July 19, 2021. The state and defendant agreed upon dates for a series of proceedings and deadlines before the trial as well.

Evidentiary motions by the defense are to be heard on Feb. 22, while the final pre-trial conference will be held on May 10. Jury questionnaires and Motions in Limine are to be submitted by June 28.

The original trial date was set for September of this year, but had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Hinds, the former Soddy Daisy postmaster, allegedly ran over and killed Officer Galinger while he was inspecting an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road. The rookie officer was originally from Cincinnati.

There was testimony earlier that Ms. Hinds had had drinks at a restaurant near Ringgold prior to heading home along Hamill Road. She was not taken into custody for several days and briefly went on the TBI's Most Wanted List.