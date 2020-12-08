Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer

Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything coming from the apartment. Police spoke to the man and woman in the apartment who said they were watching wrestling and they were okay. Both parties did not have any marks or appeared to be under any stress.* * *Police responded to a possible disorder at the Mapco at 1227 E.Main St. Upon entry, officers were greeted by a black female who identified herself as a cashier at the store. The woman appeared very angry and frantic as she explained that a black male had gotten angry with her as he was not able to pay with "Apple Pay." The woman said the black male started threatening her and saying that he was going to come back with his girlfriend and beat her up. The woman said he left in a maroon SUV. She could not provide any further description. Police were not able to ascertain the man's identification in order to take out a warrant.* * *Police responded to a medical call on St. Elmo Avenue. Once on scene, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS attempted to make contact at the apartment by knocking several times. After no answer, due to the nature of the call, Fire Department officials made forced entry into the apartment with minimal damage necessary. Once entry was made, it was found that a woman there had accidentally activated the medical alarm at the base. The woman said she was house sitting for her aunt who has the medical alarm. The damage to the door was less than $500.* * *Police were called to the Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road on report of an unconscious person. Police found a man unconscious in the driver's seat of his vehicle. The man responded to verbal stimuli and said he had had a few beers and knew he could not drive home, so he was going to sleep it off. The man denied medical care and arranged for his grandmother to pick him up and take him home. He left his locked vehicle parked in the Target parking lot and left with his grandmother.* * *Upon arrival at Dollar General on Lee Highway, officers spoke with a complainant and store employee. The employee said an unknown man had been in the parking lot since that morning and had recently gone into the restroom with a bottle of Tylenol from the store. The complainant failed to mention she was the one that opened the bottle for the customer, due to him asking how to open the bottle. The employee said the man took other items into the restroom such as soap and shampoo, however, he did not use the items. Officers located a broken glass pipe near the toilet area of the restroom. The man had a bill of sale for his vehicle and a tag that belonged to his father's vehicle. The man was trespassed from the property and was told to obtain proper registration for the vehicle.* * *Police received a call about suspicious activity at a residence on Gatehouse Crossing. The caller said she believed someone was trying to break into her house through the back door. She stated she heard a loud "crash" and her dogs started barking. Upon arrival, police checked the outside of the house and no sign of anyone trying to break in was located. Police spoke to the woman who said she had discovered a pot fell in the kitchen and believes that was the noise she heard.* * *Police responded to Broad Street where they observed a white male talking to himself near the library. Police saw a beer near the man and assumed he was intoxicated. As the officer approached, he could hear the man cursing, then smacking at himself. As it turns out, the man had been sleeping on an ant pile, and had numerous ones crawling on him. The officer helped the man dust himself off, then suggested he use his beer, which was illegal for him to have in public, to douse the ants. The man accepted the idea and then left the area.