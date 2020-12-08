 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 43.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Of Chattanooga Spending $6 Million On Unused Street Lights Is A Highlight Of Annual Beacon Pork Report

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
The Beacon Center released its annual Tennessee Pork Report, revealing millions of dollars in government waste, fraud, and abuse - including a $6 million expenditure by the city of Chattanooga on street lights that were given back to the supplier.
Examples in this year's report range from finance guru and "fiscal hawk" Dave Ramsey getting $2 million in tax dollars to expand his headquarters in Franklin to the state of Tennessee's $8 million no-bid contract for COVID-19 masks. 
To celebrate the report's 15th anniversary, the Beacon Center limited the report to the top three examples of government waste from each Grand Division, top three examples of government waste from the state, and the top three worst Pork Report entries of all time.
The Pork Report highlights a combination of government mismanagement, incompetence, and flat out waste.
This year's infamous Pork of the Year "winner" was the 34 percent property tax increase in the city of Nashville. At a time when Nashville is among the hottest cities in the country and has skyrocketing tax revenue, the city is somehow still in massive debt. Instead of making the changes necessary to fix the problem, such as reforming its unbelievably generous city pension system, enacting a spending cap, or getting rid of the egregious lifetime health insurance benefits for Council members, the mayor and City Council raised taxes on hard-working Nashvillians while making absolutely no sacrifices themselves.
Other 2020 Pork Report entries included: 
• The city of Knoxville and Knox County bailing out Zoo Knoxville, an entity that shouldn't be publicly funded in the first place.
• The Memphis EDGE board using tax dollars to fund the failed TV Show "Bluff City Law" even after it was predictably canceled.

"From Memphis to Johnson City, there is no shortage of government waste in Tennessee this year," said Beacon Vice President of Communications Mark Cunningham. "We hope the state and local governments will take this report to heart and work to be more responsible when it comes to spending our hard-earned tax dollars."
The Pork Report comes from state and local budgets, media reports, state audits, and independent research conducted by Beacon Center staff and scholars. 

Here is the Pork Report: 

http://www.beacontn.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/beacon-2020-pork-report.pdf


December 8, 2020

Markious Sims, 24, Arrested In Nov. 19 Shooting In Avondale

December 8, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 8, 2020

Police Blotter: Yelling Couple Was Only Watching Live Wrestling; Police Advise Man Sleeping On Ant Hill To Douse The Ants With His Beer


Markious Sims, 24, has been arrested in the Nov. 19 shooting in Avondale that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way. Sims, of 2300 Wilson St., is charged with attempted criminal homicide, felon ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Police were called to Commons Boulevard for a disorder. The reporting party called in stating there was a man yelling and a woman crying in an apartment. Upon arrival, police could not hear anything ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Markious Sims, 24, Arrested In Nov. 19 Shooting In Avondale

Markious Sims, 24, has been arrested in the Nov. 19 shooting in Avondale that occurred at 1900 Maple Hills Way. Sims, of 2300 Wilson St., is charged with attempted criminal homicide, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Sims is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. At 5:58 p.m. on Nov. 19, Chattanooga Police responded ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

I'll Miss That Smile

I was heart-broken to learn today of the passing of Joe Ankar. Many of you will know Joe and his family who own and operate Ankar’s Hoagies. Joe and his family are some of the hardest working and finest folks you would ever meet. Joe was a friend and I will surely miss him. Most of all I will miss that big smile, handshake and hug that he gave me every time I visited ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America’s Biggest ‘F’

Fairfax County, Va. is the largest “suburb” of Washington, D.C. It is a county that is home to 1.15 million people and Fairfax was the first U.S. county, affluent mind you, to reach a six-figure median household income. You’ll find everything there from our CIA headquarters to George Washington’s ever-enthralling plantation – Mount Vernon – and its public-school district is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 4-0 With 80-70 Win Over MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors