 Tuesday, December 8, 2020 46.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 434 New COVID Cases And 12 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 6,019 New COVID Cases, 100 More Deaths

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Hamilton County reported 434 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 21,036.

There were 12 more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Tuesday. They included six male and six females, seven were White, four were Black and one was not yet listed. Three were between the ages of 61-70, six were between the ages of 71-80 and three were 81 or older, bringing the death toll in the county to 194. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 17,882, which is 85 percent, and there are 2,960 active cases. 

Hamilton County has 150 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 20 suspected cases.
Of those, 108 are county residents. There are 27 people in intensive care. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 414,749 on Tuesday with 6,019 new cases. There have been 100 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,109, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 2,566 people hospitalized from the virus, 3 more than on Monday.

There have been 371,163 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).

Testing numbers are above 4.729 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,275 cases, up 20; 5 deaths

Bradley County:  6,081, up 82; 41 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 865 cases, up 11; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,290 cases, up 28; 21 deaths

Meigs County: 580 cases, up 15; 13 deaths

Polk County: 767 cases, up 23; 15 deaths

Rhea County: 2,001 cases, up 35; 36, up 1 deaths

Sequatchie County: 637 cases, up 7; 5 deaths

December 8, 2020

Lance Truett Is Appointee To City Industrial Development Board

December 8, 2020

Police Say Woman With Lifetime Ban From Walmart Was Back Skip Scanning

December 8, 2020

Georgia Has 20 New Coronavirus Deaths, 3,709 New Cases


Lance Truett is set to be appointed to the city Industrial Development Board. He will be the appointee for District 9. The IDB is being expanded from seven to nine members with one named ... (click for more)

Police said a woman with a lifetime ban from all Walmarts was back at the Highway 153 store skip scanning. An officer who went to the scene on Saturday was told by a Walmart official that ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,027. There were 3,709 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Lance Truett Is Appointee To City Industrial Development Board

Lance Truett is set to be appointed to the city Industrial Development Board. He will be the appointee for District 9. The IDB is being expanded from seven to nine members with one named from each of the nine City Council districts. Mr. Truett will take the place of Alan Lebovitz, who asked to go off the panel. Attorney Phil Noblett said the terms of some current members ... (click for more)

Police Say Woman With Lifetime Ban From Walmart Was Back Skip Scanning

Police said a woman with a lifetime ban from all Walmarts was back at the Highway 153 store skip scanning. An officer who went to the scene on Saturday was told by a Walmart official that Tabatha Danielle McAlexander (Davis) signed a form on Feb. 6, 2018, saying she would stay out of the stores. The employee said Ms. McAlexander was found "skip scanning and not scanning merchandise. ... (click for more)

Opinion

I'll Miss That Smile

I was heart-broken to learn today of the passing of Joe Ankar. Many of you will know Joe and his family who own and operate Ankar’s Hoagies. Joe and his family are some of the hardest working and finest folks you would ever meet. Joe was a friend and I will surely miss him. Most of all I will miss that big smile, handshake and hug that he gave me every time I visited ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America’s Biggest ‘F’

Fairfax County, Va. is the largest “suburb” of Washington, D.C. It is a county that is home to 1.15 million people and Fairfax was the first U.S. county, affluent mind you, to reach a six-figure median household income. You’ll find everything there from our CIA headquarters to George Washington’s ever-enthralling plantation – Mount Vernon – and its public-school district is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 4-0 With 80-70 Win Over MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors