Hamilton County Has 434 New COVID Cases And 12 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 6,019 New COVID Cases, 100 More Deaths

Hamilton County reported 434 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 21,036.There were 12 more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Tuesday. They included six male and six females, seven were White, four were Black and one was not yet listed. Three were between the ages of 61-70, six were between the ages of 71-80 and three were 81 or older, bringing the death toll in the county to 194.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 17,882, which is 85 percent, and there are 2,960 active cases.Hamilton County has 150 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 20 suspected cases.Of those, 108 are county residents. There are 27 people in intensive care.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 414,749 on Tuesday with 6,019 new cases. There have been 100 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,109, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,566 people hospitalized from the virus, 3 more than on Monday.There have been 371,163 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.729 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,275 cases, up 20; 5 deathsBradley County: 6,081, up 82; 41 deaths, up 2Grundy County: 865 cases, up 11; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,290 cases, up 28; 21 deathsMeigs County: 580 cases, up 15; 13 deathsPolk County: 767 cases, up 23; 15 deathsRhea County: 2,001 cases, up 35; 36, up 1 deathsSequatchie County: 637 cases, up 7; 5 deaths