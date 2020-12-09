52 Miles Of Roads To Be Paved In Walker County In 2021

Some of Walker County’s roughest roads will be smoothed out in the coming year. Walker County Government accepted bids on a project to resurface 52-miles of roads in 2021, surpassing the 38-mile paving milestone set in 2020.

Twenty-five roads in unincorporated Walker County will be resurfaced as part of this project, including:

West Cove Road

Mission Ridge Road

Johnson Road

East Broomtown Road (Phase 1 of 2)

Garretts Chapel Road (Phase 1 of 2)

North Marble Top Road (Phase 1 of 2)

Dripping Springs Road

North Dick Creek Road

Lofton Lane

The complete list of the roads on the 2021 list can be found at walkercountyga.gov/tsplost.

Funding for this project comes mainly from voter approved special purpose local option sales taxes, including the 2017 TSPLOST and the recently approved 2020 SPLOST. Walker County is one of only 30 Georgia counties that currently has a transportation special purpose local option sales tax to fund road improvements.

There are 674 miles of roads in unincorporated Walker County. By the end of 2021, 117 miles of roads will have been resurfaced over a four-year stretch.