 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 57.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dennis Clark Campaign Hires Attorney On Allegation That Fellow City Council Candidate Ladarius Price Has Not Lived In District 5 Long Enough To Qualify

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The District 5 City Council campaign of Dennis Clark has hired an attorney related to allegations that fellow candidate Ladarius Price has not lived in the district for the required year.

The campaign said, "We have exponential amounts of factual evidence proving that Mr. LaDarius Price, City Council District 5’s candidate, will not have lived in District 5 for a year at the time of the election, and is therefore ineligible to run under the city charter.

"In order to preserve the integrity of this election, it is our lawful and civic duty to bring to light this apparent attempt by Mr. Price to fraudulently qualify for office. We have privately asked Mr. Price to do the right thing for this community and step down from the race, but to no avail. After threats on our candidate, and no acknowledgement of the evidence presented, we have begun the process of filing an official complaint with the Hamilton County Election Commission, as well as the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office to further review these matters."

Jacob Strawbridge, Clark campaign manager, said, “Mr. Price quotes himself as a 'District 5 lifer', but we have proof he doesn’t live in the community at all, and actually lives outside of the city. All I’ve seen is his ability to make up false accusations of Mr. Clark, and threaten to hurt him. We do not take threats kindly, and are taking the utmost care in maintaining the well-being of Mr. Clark.

"As for the entirety of the campaign, we are focused on running a fair, clean election with policies that we believe will help all Chattanoogans, but especially our neighbors in District 5. We just want to ensure the integrity of this election is respected, and hold accountable those running for public office.”

The campaign said it "has retained attorney Rebecca Little, of Little Law PLLC, and has requested official documents verifying Mr. Price’s residency from the Hamilton County Election Commission. Once these documents are obtained and reviewed, we will be taking further action to request a hearing in front of the Election Commissioners. In recent days, multiple candidates have qualified for the election, yet remain silent regarding the residency matter."

The group said Mr. Clark "challenge those opponents to help the community maintain the integrity of this election, do what is in the best interest of our District 5 neighbors, and uphold the decency and ethics of this election process."

Others running in District 5 are Isiah Hester, Alan "AJ" Holman Sr., Leanne Jones and Cynthia Stanley-Cash.


December 9, 2020

East Ridge Courts Move To Modified Schedule Due To COVID

December 9, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/9/20

December 9, 2020

Dennis Clark Campaign Hires Attorney On Allegation That Fellow City Council Candidate Ladarius Price Has Not Lived In District 5 Long Enough To Qualify


After meeting with members of the District Attorney’s office, members of the District Public Defender’s office and judges in the General Sessions Court, the Municipal Court of the city of East ... (click for more)

(click for more)

The District 5 City Council campaign of Dennis Clark has hired an attorney related to allegations that fellow candidate Ladarius Price has not lived in the district for the required year. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

East Ridge Courts Move To Modified Schedule Due To COVID

After meeting with members of the District Attorney’s office, members of the District Public Defender’s office and judges in the General Sessions Court, the Municipal Court of the city of East Ridge, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and pursuant to the Supreme Court order directing that in person court proceedings be limited except in emergencies, it will be implementing ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/9/20

(click for more)

Opinion

Bill Of Rights Day: Celebrating The Fourth Amendment

A little-known day of commemoration, Bill of Rights Day, will soon be upon us. It was on Dec. 15, 1791, that the first 10 Amendments to the United States Constitution—the Bill of Rights—were ratified. One hundred fifty years later, in 1941, Congress passed a joint resolution calling on the president to designate Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day. In response, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America’s Biggest ‘F’

Fairfax County, Va. is the largest “suburb” of Washington, D.C. It is a county that is home to 1.15 million people and Fairfax was the first U.S. county, affluent mind you, to reach a six-figure median household income. You’ll find everything there from our CIA headquarters to George Washington’s ever-enthralling plantation – Mount Vernon – and its public-school district is the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 4-0 With 80-70 Win Over MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs made it four in a row Monday night with an 80-70 victory at Middle Tennessee. It’s the first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 1987-88. “I thought the guys really competed against a really physically talented team. It was a good test for our guys. They made it hard to get catches…hard to run offense like we wanted. It forced us into some pretty aggressive things ... (click for more)

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors