Trustee Hullander Urges Taxpayers To Mail Property Tax Payments To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander is urging taxpayers to mail their property tax payments instead of visiting the locations in person.

"This is a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19," officials said.

Mr. Hullander states approximately 95 percent of the 2019 property tax bills have been paid, leaving only 5 percent unpaid.  He also states taxpayers owing 2018 tax bills can mail payments to their office, 625 Georgia Ave., Room 210, Chattanooga, Tn., 37402, until March 16.

After that date, the 2018 taxes will become delinquent and collected by the Clerk & Master’s office, along with 2016 and 2017 delinquent taxes.  Delinquent tax amounts should be verified prior to paying by contacting the Clerk & Master’s office at 423-209-6606 and to inquire on options for paying delinquent taxes in lieu of paying in person.

Mr. Hullander strongly urges senior citizens enrolled in the tax relief program to mail their forms and call the tax relief office at 423-209-7799, if assistance is needed. 

Taxpayers can go to website http://www.hamiltontn.gov/trustee for additional information on property taxes and the tax relief program.  You may reach the Hamilton County Trustee’s office at 423-209-7270.

The property tax sale will be online again this year and information can be found at http://www.hamiltontn.gov/HotTopics.


Dog From Bradley County Dog Fighting Incident That Was Placed On The Internet Has Died

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Bryan Garman on a charge of fighting or baiting of animals after he posted a video of two dogs fighting at his residence with “He did good” as the caption. One of the dogs involved in the fighting has since died. A team of veterinarians in Bradley County sought to save the life of "Manny," who was gravely injured in the illegal ... (click for more)

Rain Returning To Waterlogged Southern U.S.

Following a few days of dry weather, frequent rounds of rain will return to the interior southern United States and can aggravate flooding in some areas and disrupt outdoor plans in others this week, according to AccuWeather.com. AccuWeather meteorologists say that although the rain may not be as intense over as broad of an area experienced in recent weeks, enough rain will fall ... (click for more)

Opinion

David Moon: Help And Ideas Needed For The Return Of Chattanooga's History

Can you help invoke the return of Chattanooga’s history? Over the past six years, I’ve dedicated a substantial amount of time in an effort to elevate Chattanooga’s historical footprint. At this point, a rise in funding and support for Picnooga needs to occur within its seventh year, or it could be it’s last. I’ve been successful with crowdfunding efforts for six years of operation, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Circadian Rhythm Blues

One of my favorite stories is about the old and wise Indian chief who was sitting outside the teepee when two of his handsome braves were debating the good and the bad of Daylight Saving (no ‘s’) Time. He’d listened to their blather long enough to yearn for his late-afternoon gulp of firewater when he ordered one to bring him an old Indian blanket. “I want you two knuckleheads to ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women Set To Host NCAA D2 Regional As Top Seed

The Lee University women's basketball team will host the NCAA D2 National Tournament's South Regional as the No. 1 seed, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening. The Lady Flames (28-4) will host the event for the first time and will face No. 8 seed Alabama Huntsville on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. The three-day Regional will take place March 13, 14 and 16 inside Walker Arena in ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get WNIT Invite

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). “After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.” The Mocs non-conference slate included Top ... (click for more)


