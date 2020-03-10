Trustee Hullander Urges Taxpayers To Mail Property Tax Payments To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander is urging taxpayers to mail their property tax payments instead of visiting the locations in person.

"This is a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19," officials said.

Mr. Hullander states approximately 95 percent of the 2019 property tax bills have been paid, leaving only 5 percent unpaid. He also states taxpayers owing 2018 tax bills can mail payments to their office, 625 Georgia Ave., Room 210, Chattanooga, Tn., 37402, until March 16.

After that date, the 2018 taxes will become delinquent and collected by the Clerk & Master’s office, along with 2016 and 2017 delinquent taxes. Delinquent tax amounts should be verified prior to paying by contacting the Clerk & Master’s office at 423-209-6606 and to inquire on options for paying delinquent taxes in lieu of paying in person.

Mr. Hullander strongly urges senior citizens enrolled in the tax relief program to mail their forms and call the tax relief office at 423-209-7799, if assistance is needed.

Taxpayers can go to website http://www.hamiltontn.gov/trustee for additional information on property taxes and the tax relief program. You may reach the Hamilton County Trustee’s office at 423-209-7270.

The property tax sale will be online again this year and information can be found at http://www.hamiltontn.gov/HotTopics.