County Program To Help Those With Mental Issues Who Normally Wind Up In Jail To Start April 1

A long-sought program to help individuals with mental issues who often wind up in jail is set to go into operation in about a month.

A local FUSE group spear-headed by Sheriff Jim Hammond chose the Mental Health Cooperative to set up an Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team for Hamilton County beginning April 1. The contract will go through March 31, 2023, with the option to renew.

Ruth VanBergen, founder of the Nashville-based firm, said the team will include a variety of treatment specialists and aides.

The aim will be to provide help for the individual and keep them out of the jail.

Hamilton County recently was awarded a major federal grant that allows the program to be jump started, Sheriff Hammond said.