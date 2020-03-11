 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

GBI Arrests Former Lafayette City Court Clerk

Former Lafayette City Court Clerk Jan Bridges was arrested for Theft of Fiduciary – Theft of over $500 on Tuesday. 

The GBI Calhoun Office was contacted by the Lafayette Police Department on Oct. 7, 2019, and requested to assist with an investigation into the City Court Services’ fines and fees as well as money missing from the Police Department.  An audit had been conducted by the city of Lafayette for the Police Department’s City Court Clerk’s office.

During this audit, records were reviewed back to 2013.  There were no records prior to 2013. 

The audit conducted by an outside auditing firm discovered large sums of varying amounts of money missing, said officials.

After a lengthy investigation by the GBI, the GBI Financial Investigations Unit in consultation with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorneys’ office secured arrest warrants for Bridges.


Lee University Extends Spring Break For Precautionary Measures

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: About My ‘Silver Spoon’

Several days ago, I wrote about a flock of brazen criminals who have torn the United Auto Workers union apart. The UAW came within 57 votes of representing Chattanooga’s Volkswagen assembly plant last summer but only now do we realize how big a bullet the VW workers dodged. An ongoing federal investigation has exposed an ever-widening scandal among the union’s top leaders. The damning ... (click for more)

Sports

Attendance At SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, As Well As NCAA Division I Basketball Tournaments, To Be Restricted To Essential Staff And Limited Family Members

The Southeastern Conference has announced it will conduct the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media in attendance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the remainder of the week beginning on Thursday following the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel related to conducting sporting events closed to the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Debut As Professional Team Is Saturday Against Michigan Stars

The Chattanooga Football Club will make their home debut as a professional team against the Michigan Stars on Saturday, and they may have to do it without their leader on the sideline. Coach Peter Fuller is currently with his family after the passing of his father, and technical director and stand-in coach Bill Elliott is prepared to lead the team in his stead. “First and ... (click for more)


